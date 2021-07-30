Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Battery and criminal damage in the 300 block of Washington.
Forgery in the 800 block of East Main.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1700 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
No valid license at Griffin and Knox. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 1000 block of Fera.
Criminal trespass of property in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property at Baldwin and May. A man was arrested.
Forgery at Iroquois Federal, 619 N. Gilbert.
Driving while suspended in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Possession of stolen firearm and unlawful use of a firearm at East Main and Park. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon at Harmon and Williams.
Theft at Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Burglary from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of North Alexander.
Wanted on a warrant at East Main and Delaware. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal Damage to property in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the 900 block of Chandler.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Hazel.
Thursday:
Driving while license suspended at Rich’s Family Restaurant, 2200 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at Dollar General, 705 S. Chicago, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 13800 block East 2100 North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of South West, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 200 block of South G, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Deceptive practice in the 1300 block of Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Holloway, Bismarck.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of South Gray, Sidell.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 14700 block of Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville.
Retail theft at Stock and Field, 1625 Georgetown, Tilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.