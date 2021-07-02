Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Theft at Fastenal, 1301 E. Voorhees.
Burglary in the 600 block of Bryan.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Forrest.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 3400 block of East Main.
Domestic battery, battery and mob action in the 500 block of Grant.
Theft at Worksource, 3715 N. Vermilion.
Battery in the 15500 block of Valleyview.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at Giddings and Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 300 block of Chandler.
Criminal trespassing in the 100 block of California.
Missing person in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. A woman was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Delaware.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Lewis. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 900 block of Giddings.
Arson in the 600 block of East South.
Missing person in the 200 block of Grace.
Domestic battery at North Bowman Avenue and East Seminary.
Thursday:
Reckless conduct in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Assault in the 100 block of Pollack Avenue, Danville.
Criminal sexual assault in the 200 block of East 2nd, Rankin.
Driving while revoked at Route 49 and East 2500 North, Armstrong. A man was arrested.
Leaving the scene of an accident at Lyons and Georgetown roads, Westville. A man was arrested.
Driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance at Lyons and Georgetown roads, Westville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 2600 block of North Bowman, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespassing at Kennekuk Cove County Park, 22296 N. Henning, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of East 5th, Tilton.
