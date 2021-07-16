Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Recovered property in the 400 block of North Cedarwood.
Domestic battery in the 2700 block of Townway.
Fraud in the 1700 block of North Logan.
Theft in the 600 block of Bensyl.
No valid driver’s license at Cronkhite and Williams. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Disorderly conduct and abuse of 911 in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Grace.
Domestic battery in the 3400 block of East Main.
Fleeing and eluding a police officer and reckless driving at Fairchild and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at Cleveland and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 600 block of Jewell.
Violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Washington.
Theft in the 4500 block of West Fairchild.
Retail theft in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Hegeler. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth in the 1500 block of King, Tilton. An arrest was made.
Domestic dispute in the 16400 block of East 2820 North, Alvin.
