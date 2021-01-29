Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Forgery in the unit block of North Stewart.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Identity theft in the 900 block of Colfax.
Theft at Save-A-Lot, 2 E. Main.
Assault and aggravated battery int eh 700 block of Chandler.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of Bismark.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Franklin.
Theft at Lake Forest Apartments, 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Identity theft in the 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.
Aggravated battery, robbery and theft at Perrysville and Texas Avenue.
Wanted on a warrant at Townsend and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Domestic dispute in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at Planet Fitness, 2721 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 2300 block of Cannon Street.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Driving after suspended at Bowman and Madison, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Identity theft in the 11700 block of Catlin-Homer Road, Catlin.
Theft at Cronkhite Industries, 2212 Kickapoo Drive, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 700 block of West Main, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 700 block of West Main, Westville. A man was arrested.
