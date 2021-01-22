Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver at East Main and Collett.
Theft in the 400 block of Anderson.
Thursday:
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Crestview. A man was issued a notice to appear.
No valid driver’s license at Williams and Hazel. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Criminal trespassing to property and resisting and obstructing a police officer in the 800 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Third.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Williams and Oregon. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Aggravated assault in the 600 block of East Penn, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Identity theft in the 300 block of North John, Fithian.
Towed motor vehicle at East Road and Route 9, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at North Gilbert and Lafayette, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 6800 block of Jamaica, Fairmount.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
