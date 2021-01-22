Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Wednesday:

Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver at East Main and Collett.

Theft in the 400 block of Anderson.

Thursday:

Driving while suspended at Bowman and Fairchild. A man was arrested.

Identity theft in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Driving while suspended at Bowman and Crestview. A man was issued a notice to appear.

No valid driver’s license at Williams and Hazel. A man was issued a notice to appear.

Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.

Criminal trespassing to property and resisting and obstructing a police officer in the 800 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.

Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Third.

Unlawful use of a weapon at Williams and Oregon. A man was arrested.

Vermilion County

Wednesday:

Aggravated assault in the 600 block of East Penn, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.

Thursday:

Identity theft in the 300 block of North John, Fithian.

Towed motor vehicle at East Road and Route 9, Hoopeston.

Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at North Gilbert and Lafayette, Danville. A woman was arrested.

Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.

Violation of an order of protection in the 6800 block of Jamaica, Fairmount.

Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton. A woman was arrested.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

