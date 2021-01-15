Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Retail theft at Family Dollar at 2 E. Main.
Driving under the influence and driving while revoked at Cannon and Oregon. A man was arrested.
Armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main. A man was arrested.
Possession of meth in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 800 block of East Main. A woman was arrested.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while suspended in the 600 block of North Kimball. A man was arrested.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 1900 block of Deerwood.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Redden. Multiple arrests were made.
Criminal trespass to residence in the 1000 block of East Main.
Battery and disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Griggs.
Theft in the 1300 block of Cleary.
Recovered stolen vehicle in the unit block of Monroe.
Theft in the 1800 block of East Main.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Recovered property at Auto Zone, 800 Lynch Drive.
Aggravated battery at OSF, 812 N. Logan.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Domestic battery at Grace Main.
Recovered property in the unit block of Iowa.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Possession of cannabis, disobeying police, operating uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign in the 800 block of South 2nd Avenue, Hoopeton. A man was arrested.
Burglary to a motor vehicle in the 3800 block of Tuttle, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle at Henderson and North Chicago, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Identity theft in the 100 block of East First, Rankin.
Burglary in the 300 block of Blackford, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Speeding at State Route 1 and 2750 North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at South Chicago and Thompson Avenue, Rossville.
Driving while license suspended at Stock & Field, 1625 Georgetown, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
