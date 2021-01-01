Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Criminal sexual abuse in the 1000 block of Sunset Ridge.
Recovered property in the 900 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct at Best Western, 360 Eastgate Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Criminal trespassing in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Theft in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of Harmon.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at East Main and Indiana.
Criminal damage, disorderly conduct and threatening a police officer at the Danville Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Credit card fraud in the 200 block of 6th Avenue, Rankin.
Domestic battery and violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Greenwood, Danville. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Fictional plates at King and Duke, Tilton.
Leaving the scene of an accident at I-74 in the 206 mile marker, Oakwood.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.