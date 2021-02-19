Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Burglary and criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of Poland.
Theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Driving while revoked at Williams and Washington. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Plum and East Williams. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Missing person in the 1300 block of East Williams. Missing is Anna M. Perez.
Disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the unit block of Grace. A man was arrested.
Theft at Courtesy Ford, 3533 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery at Walgreens, 400 W. Fairchild.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Cypress.
Thursday:
Assault in the 1000 block of Cypress.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Trespassing in the 300 block of East 14th, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Short, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 10200 block of Route 1, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 12000 block of East 2130 North, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle at Catlin-Homer and McGee, Catlin.
Violation of an order of protection and wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North 10th, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Towed motor vehicle at Route 9 and Cheneyville, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
