Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Oak.
Fraud in the 900 block of Chandler.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of Bryan.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Voorhees and Bowman.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Fraud in the unit block of Forest Park.
Theft at Burger King, 847 E. Main.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Grant. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Driving while license suspended at East Williams and North Jackson.
Theft in the unit block of Ohio.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Grace. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 900 block of Lawndale, Tilton.
Retail theft in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Washington and Madison, Danville. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Harassment in the 100 E. State, Potomac.
Thursday:
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and 14th, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
