Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Burglary to an automobile in the 600 block of Commercial.
Fraud in the 300 block of Cedarwood.
Theft of registration in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Recovered property in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Theft in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant and no valid driver’s license in the 500 block of Hazel. Two men were arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Harmon and Townsend. A woman was arrested.
Retail theft at The Blue Store, 801 N. Vermilion.
Obstructing identification at East Seminary and West Griffin. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 200 block of Walnut.
Theft in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Criminal damage at Best Western Riverside Inn, 57 S. Gilbert.
Burglary in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Friday:
Criminal damage in the 1400 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Texas, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Scott, Westville.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Elm, Hoopeston.
Criminal trespassing to state property and possession of meth in the 1700 block of North, Oakwood.
Friday:
Unlawful possession of a firearm at Circle K, 1622 Georgetown, Tilton.
Towed motor vehicle in the 2500 block of North, Collison.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
