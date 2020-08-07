Incidents reported to police include:
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Gilbert and Main. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1900 block of Deerwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Fowler and Clyman. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at El Toro, 619 S. Gilbert. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Drivering while revoked at Jewell and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South Virginia. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended and possession of cannabis at Fairchild and Franklin. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Possession of meth at Crosspoint Apartments, 2 E. English.
Burglary in the 700 block of East South.
Aggravated battery at Main and State. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 300 block of Chandler.
Criminal trespass to property in the 900 block of Wakely.
Motor vehicle theft in the 500 block of West Madison.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of meth in the 1800 block of East Main.
Theft in the 200 block of Grace.
Forgery at Iroquois Federal, 619 N. Gilbert.
Burglary to auto in the 300 block of Bensyl.
Driving while suspended at Chester and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Burglary to auto in the unit block of McVey.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of West Columbia. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage at Super 8, 377 Lynch Drive.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage at Coffman’s, 510 Junction Ave.
Home invasion and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Delaware Street.
Domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
Burglary from a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Theft in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Theft in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Unauthorized use of another’s credit card in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Danville male arrested for possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver/ possession of drug paraphernalia at Griffin and English streets.
Monday:
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Lee, Indianola.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A woman was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 500 block of West 5th, Tilton.
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Lenover. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the unit block of Greenwood, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 2500 block of Georgetown, Danville.
Gas spill at Hoopeston Marathon, 714 W. Orange St., Hoopeston.
Wednesday:
Towed motor vehicle in the 19800 block of East 2000 North, Danville.
Burglary to a residence on Clingan Lane, Westville.
Theft in the 300 block of Earl Court, Rossville.
Theft off of 1200 North Road, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 1700 block of North Main Street, Georgetown.
Thursday
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of North Guthrie St., Rankin.
