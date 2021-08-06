Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Criminal trespass and criminal damage in the 500 block of Wilkin Road.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1700 block of West Williams. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the unit block of North Virginia.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Third.
Felony disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant at Griffin and Williams. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of Oak. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and no valid driver’s license at Fowler and Clyman. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Fairchild.
Criminal trespass to property in the unit block of North Jefferson.
Wanted on a warrant and no valid driver’s license at Fairchild and Griffin. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Bowman and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Burglary and theft in the 200 block of Avenue A.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the unit block of Home.
Thursday:
Theft in the 200 block of East Vincent Court, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the 20900 block of North 1970 East, Danville.
Theft in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 29300 block of North Henning, Alvin.
No valid license at East 16th and Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Best Western, 360 Eastgate Drive, Danville.
Driving on a suspended license in the 100 block of West 13th, Tilton.
