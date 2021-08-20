Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Battery and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Chandler.
Driving while suspended in the 800 block of East Voorhees. A woman was arrested.
Fraud in the 1300 block of North Logan.
Theft in the 700 block of Bryan.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Skyline Drive.
No valid drivers license at Gilbert and Williams. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant, resisting and obstructing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of cocaine at Clyman and Redden. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal sexual assault at OSF, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Battery in the unit block of Kentucky.
Criminal trespass in the 800 block of North Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended at East Main and Tennessee. A man was arrested.
Harassment by telephone in the 300 block of Porter.
Driving under the influence in the 700 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Commercial. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Collett. A man was arrested.
Accident in the 400 block of West Main.
Domestic battery at Park and Main.
Medical assist in the 1000 block of East Williams.
Theft in the 1200 block of Edgewood Circle Drive.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the unit block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Fraud in the unit block of Urbana, Westville.
Stolen vehicle in the 13600 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Aggravated battery in the 1000 block of West Chestnut, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
