Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Fraud in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Theft in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth in the 500 block of Junction Avenue. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 400 block of West Woodlawn.
Identity theft in the 200 block of Grace.
Aggravated battery in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 2400 block of Cedar.
No valid driver’s license in the 300 block of Bradley. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Obstructing or resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Delaware. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Resisting a police officer and obstructing identity in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Fraud in the 200 block of Church, Sidell.
Theft at Route 1 and 980 North, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at the Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the unit block of Patty, Oakwood.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of East Main, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of North Grove, Fithian. A man was arrested.
Theft of utility services in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Burglary in the unit block of Maplewood Drive, Danville.
Reckless conduct in the 800 block of East 1410 North, Fairmount.
