Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Retail theft and criminal trespassing in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1500 block of Griggs.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Moore. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 2000 block of East Main.
Driving while suspended at Bremer and Williams. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery at Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Burglary at OSF, 707 N. Logan Avenue.
Driving while suspended at North Hazel and Madison. A man was arrested.
Theft at Coultas Recycling in the 100 block of North 2nd.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Porter.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Fairweight.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Battery and wanted on a warrant at American Inn, 1824 E. Main. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at East Fairchild and Colfax. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of East South.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of East 5th, Tilton.
Battery in the 200 block of East Hegeler Lane, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 400 block of South Kansas.
Burglary in the 19800 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Stolen vehicle in the 100 block of East Main, Westville.
Sent to the Department of Corrections at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
