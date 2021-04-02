Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft in the unit block of South Buchanan.
Theft by deception in the 200 block of West Harrison.
Failure to register in the unit block of East South. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 500 block of North Logan.
Theft by deception in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Burglary in the unit block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of North Franklin.
Wanted on a warrant at Vermilion and Clay. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of East Harrison.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Shasta Drive. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Fleeing and eluding at East Williams and Nebraska.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Driving after suspension at JB Hawks, 2101 Georgetown, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Longstreth and Seymour, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 27900 block of North 1700 East, Alvin.
Possession of meth in the 400 block of East Main, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 16000 block of East 400 North, Ridge Farm.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of East 14th, Danville.
Burglary to shed in the 14600 block of East and 4000 North, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 400 block of South 2nd, Hoopeston.’
Credit card fraud in the 600 block of North Vermilion, Allerton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
