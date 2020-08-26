Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Driving while revoked at Cronkhite and Williams. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the unit block of Nicklas.
Burglary from a motor vehicle in the unit block of Indiana.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant, driving while suspended and resisting and obstructing at Fowler and English. Multiple arrests were made.
Aggravated assault and wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South Alexander. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant at Royal Donut, 911 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of North Walnut.
Assault in the 900 block of Rogers.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault in the unit block of Elizabeth.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Washington. A man was arrested.
Prostitution at Gilbert and Williams. A woman was arrested.
Prostitution in the 300 blcok of Robinson. A woman was arrested.
Soliciting for prostitution in the 400 block of Robinson. A man was arrested.
Soliciting for prostitution at Lafayette and Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Soliciting for prostitution at Robinson and Madison. A man was given a notice to appear.
Soliciting for prostitution at Robinson and Harrison. A man was arrested.
Walking in the roadway at Williams and Robinson. A man was given a notice to appear.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the unit block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Park.
Reckless discharge in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery in the 200 block of Spelter. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermillion. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Maple, Westville.
Driving while revoked and speeding at Route 136 and Been Creek, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and unlawful restraint in the unit block of Lenover.
Criminal trespass in the 100 block of West Main, Indianola.
Driving while revoked at Lawndale and Emerson, Danville.
Burglary to vehicle in the 400 block of Smith.
Wednesday:
Driving while suspended at State and Westville Lane, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
