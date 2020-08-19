Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Main and Collett.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Williams and Stroup.
Theft in the 500 block of South Bowman.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Driving while revoked at Fairchild and Jackson. A woman was arrested.
Deceptive practices in the 1200 block of James Place.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Theft in the 1100 block of Martin.
Fraud in the 1400 block of Oak.
Wanted on a warrant at Bowman and Voorhees.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Bismark.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Oak.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant and obstructing in the 800 block of Sheridan.
Home invasion in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Disorderly conduct at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage at A&P Services Inc., 301 Sager.
Monday:
Fraud in the 2900 block of North Bowman, Danville.
Stolen vehicle in the 16100 block of Clingan Lane.
Tuesday:
Domestic dispute at East 4th Street and South 4th Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 22200 block of North and 1750 East, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct at the Village Pantry, 502 N. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Burglary to vehicle in the 2000 block of Kingsdale, Danville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
Wednesday, 2:03 a.m. — At 1000 W. Fairchild, Danville, involving Johnny L. Woods of Chicago. Woods was cited with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.