DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department announced it issued 61 citations during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.
“Through the Memorial Day crackdown, we helped make our roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” said Danville Police Department Commander Terry McCord, in a press release.
While Illinois’ seat belt compliance rate is 94.6 percent, unbelted occupants still account for over half of those killed in traffic crashes. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.
The Danville Police Department joined forces with law enforcement throughout the state for Illinois’ “Click It or Ticket” campaign, stepping up its usual enforcement efforts from May 8 through May 26.
During the enforcement period, the Danville Police Department wrote 16 citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:
— 0 child car seat citations
— 0 DUI arrests
— 1 felony arrest
— 1 fugitive apprehended
— 5 suspended/revoked licenses
— 12 uninsured motorists
— 24 speeding citations
— 1 reckless driving citation
— 1 drug arrest
The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.
