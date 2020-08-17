DANVILLE – Danville police are investigating two shootings that occurred during the weekend that injured several people.
Danville police responded shortly before midnight Saturday to the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his back and arm.
Officers also located two female victims who are identified as a 52-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to her torso and a 21-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to her hand.
All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their wounds.
Witnesses stated they were all outside of the residence on Pennsylvania Avenue when someone started shooting at them from across the street. No other injuries were reported during this incident, and no suspect information is currently available.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Danville police responded to the area of College and South streets in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who stated they were hanging out in the parking lot in the unit block of College Street when they heard multiple shots being fired from someone in the area.
The witnesses stated they then saw a red-colored Chevy Impala leave the scene at a high rate of speed.
While investigating the scene, officers were notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room.
Officers responded to OSF and learned the victim was a 21-year-old Champaign woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. Officers were unable to speak with the victim who was undergoing treatment at that time. No other injuries were reported, and no suspect information is currently available.
It is currently unknown if these two shooting incidents are related. The investigation into these incidents continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
