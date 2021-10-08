DANVILLE — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 32-year-old Bryson Carter on Sept. 4, 2021.
Commander Josh Webb said in a Friday afternoon press release that Montel C. L. Plummer, 19, of Danville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The investigation began on Sept. 4 when Danville Police were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers located Carter lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Carter was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his wounds.
The follow-up investigation revealed that Carter was involved in an altercation with his brother who was identified as Plummer. It was during that altercation when Carter was shot and Plummer fled the scene.
On Oct. 6, 2021, officers observed Plummer walking in the area of Seminary and Hazel streets and was taken into custody. Plummer is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on a charge of first degree murder and is awaiting his arraignment in Vermilion County court.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
