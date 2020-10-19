DANVILLE — It was a violent Sunday in Danville, with officers responding to gunshot wounds, an armed robbery and an aggravated discharge of a firearm, all separate incidents.
The following information was released by Comm. Joshua Webb of the Danville Police Department.
Shooting investigation
At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to the 900 block of Chandler in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival officers located a 22-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back and an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victims stated they were walking inside the residence when someone started shooting at them from outside and both victims were struck by the gunfire.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their wounds. No other injuries were reported and no suspect information is currently available.
Armed robbery
At 2:17 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to the Quick Stop Tobacco Shop in the 1400 block of East Main Street in reference to an armed robbery of the business.
Upon arrival officers spoke with an employee who stated a man entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect then left the business and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a male black approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jogging pants with red and white stripes. No injuries were reported during this incident.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm
At 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Harmon in reference to a man with a gun.
Upon arrival officers spoke to several victims who stated they were inside the residence when the homeowner got angry with them and an argument took place. During the dispute the homeowner threatened the victims with a handgun and then fired a shot inside the residence. The victims were able to flee the residence and call police.
Danville Police setup a perimeter around the residence and eventually made contact with the homeowner who came outside and surrendered without further incident. The homeowner was identified as 66-year-old Clarence Hardimon of Danville.
Officers recovered three handguns from the residence including one that had been reported stolen. Hardimon was transported to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of weapon by convicted felon. No injuries were reported.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
