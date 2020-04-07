DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting.
Around 7:58 p.m. Sunday, Danville police responded to the area of the 800 block of Franklin Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting had taken place in the alleyway behind a residence. While investigating the scene, officers were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF medical center emergency room with a gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the hospital and learned the victim was an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his chest area.
Initial investigation revealed there was a party at a residence in the 800 block of Franklin Street and the victim was standing outside when the shooting occurred. The victim is being treated for his wound and is listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 431-2250. Or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.