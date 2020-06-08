DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting and armed robbery from the weekend.
At around 10:58 p.m. Saturday, Danville Police responded to the area of the 100 block of North Beard Street in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
The victim stated she was walking on Beard Street when she was approached by a male subject who asked to borrow a lighter. The victim stated the suspect then tried to take her phone from her and when she refused to give him her phone the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg.
The victim stated she was then robbed of her phone and other personal items before the suspect fled the scene and ran westbound from the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening wound.
The suspect was described as a male black teenager approximately 16-18 years old who was wearing all dark clothing and armed with a handgun. The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Bowman Avenue.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
