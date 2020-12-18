VERMILLION COUNTY – At approximately 10 a.m., Dec. 18, 2020, Vermillion County 911 Dispatch Center received an emergency call about a fire in a detached garage.
The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police Post detectives indicates that emergency personnel responded to a fire in a detached garage fire located at 18055 S. Rangeline Road in Universal. Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, they discovered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. The Black Diamond Fire Department worked diligently to put an end to the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the detached garage.
Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman then requested that the Putnamville State Police Post take over the investigation.
The identity of the body cannot be released at this time, pending positive identification. An autopsy has been scheduled for December 19, 2020, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.
There is no further information to release currently.
