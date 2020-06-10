DANVILLE — Danville Police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery at Burger King, 18 E. West Newell Road.
At 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, Danville Police responded to Burger King in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the business. Upon arrival officers met with several employees who stated the business was robbed by a man armed with a handgun.
The employees stated the suspect entered the business and was armed with the handgun while ordering an employee to take him to the safe. The suspect forced the employee to open the safe and the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. The suspect was last seen running eastbound from the business.
The suspect was described as a male black approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black jacket and a red mask covering part of his face. No injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
