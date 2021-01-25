DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is reminding football fans that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving. If your Super Bowl plans involve alcohol or cannabis, make the right play and pass your keys to a sober driver.
“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl Sunday, but driving after even one drink or hit can impair judgment,” said Commander Terry McCord. “If you’ll be watching the game away from home this year, we urge you to answer a simple question: ‘Are you drinking or are you driving?’ Never do both.”
Before kickoff, make a game plan for a safe and happy evening:
- Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- Use your community’s sober ride program if there’s one available.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.
- Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help get them home safely.
- Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.
The Super Bowl enforcement campaign is part of the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.
