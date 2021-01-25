Danville, IL (61832)

Today

A wintry mix early. Precipitation will change to a mixture of rain and freezing rain for the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.