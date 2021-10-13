DANVILLE — State Representative Mike Marron (R-Fithian) along with the Rantoul and Danville police departments will collect your unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely dispose of them for free.
The Prescription Drug Drop Off is an outside event happening Thursday, Oct. 14. The first event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Rantoul Police Department, 109 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The second event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Danville Police Department: 2 South St., Danville.
This event allows you to remain in your vehicle. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot. Brochures on state programs will also be available.
Rep. Marron said, “I am looking forward to hosting another productive local event to properly dispose of any old, unused or expired prescription medication. Thank you to the Rantoul and Danville Police Departments for assisting the community with this service.”
