DANVILLE — With two additional resignations in the Danville Police Department, public safety hirings continue.
On Aug. 10, Mayor Rickey Wiliams Jr. is expected to appoint two probationary police officers and also two probationary firefighters.
In July, police detective Chelsey Patten and police officer Dustin Campbell resigned.
In hirings, the police department’s new records clerk is Kasey Hoskins.
In June in the Danville Fire Department, probationary firefighter Justin Pickering was discharged.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night that in addition to the two additional swearing ins expected in August, he’s also hoping to have up to four more probationary police officer candidates ready in September.
Police academy, training classes will start again in August and another group will leave in September.
Yates said they already have more reservations for police training institute classes in January, May and September 2023.
He can’t predict all openings the department will have, through retirements and other reasons, but Yates said they wanted to have contingencies in place.
The police department is staffed at 74 this month. It was staffed at 79 in May.
Yates said by moving to an online testing process to become a Danville police officer, instead of a paper test, the police department has seen a person taking a test from as far away as Colorado.
He said they’ve been recruiting and advertising through the department about hiring.
“It seems to be working pretty well,” he said, adding that they can get 50-60 responses requesting an application or test and 20-25 of the potential candidates have the requirements.
“But it is promising,” Yates said.
In other police reports, Yates went over June crime statistics, with many year-to-date numbers down; and he said increased fuel costs is a concern for the department’s budget.
The department is testing a hybrid vehicle. They will evaluate it and examine costs in the months to come.
The Danville Fire Department in June had seven building fires, with more than $200,000 of value loss.
The department had 339 calls for service in June, with 221 being medical-related emergencies, as is the typical norm, according to Fire Chief Don McMasters.
He told the committee the fire department had a first meeting this week on getting bids to order the new aerial truck and fire engine apparatus. They are being purchased with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
He may come to aldermen next month to purchase another pickup truck for the fire department, but he said he’s having trouble finding one.
The committee also Tuesday night, recommended approving a $19,993 budget amendment for the technology division.
“Due to the recent supply constraints and projected price increases in the near future for computer equipment and peripherals the city of Danville Information Technology Division desires to be proactive in order to fulfill department and division computer equipment needs in upcoming months,” the resolution reads.
The budget amendment is to increase the computer supplies expenditure line item in the city’s IT division. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserve.
The committee also recommended submitting a grant application for the 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for overtime funding for the Danville Police Department.
The total grant amount is $43,740, with $24,495 going to the city and Vermilion County’s portion being $19,245.
The full city council will act on those items next week.
In other reports, city officials are waiting for response to a request for a quote for a new software system for handling ordinance violations; finance is working on ARPA funding projects and a three-year budget proposal; demolitions continue in the city; and work will be completed on one side of the bridge on Denmark Road and the contractor will move to the other side.
“We’re going to continue to go at it hard-core,” Williams added of demolitions in the city.
