Chris Kelnhofer, who was voted to be the new Hoopeston chief of police, was still waiting to take over the position at the last Hoopeston City Council meeting.
While waiting for the position to be awarded, the council voted 6-1 to approve Kelnhofer as a temporary police director, a civilian position with administrative power over the department, but with no police powers.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson voted no. Alderman Jesse Gonzalez was absent.
Kelnhofer would be allowed to make policy and other administrative decisions but not make arrests, carry a gun or perform other duties as an officer.
The delay was blamed on the Illinois Law Enforcement Standards and Training Board who must grant a waiver for Kelnhofer to become the Hoopeston chief of police. The board is waiting for documents from the Veterans Administration.
In other board action, the council approved $92,950 for a valve insertion machine and inflatable trench box for the water department.
According to Alderman Stephen Eyrich, this would allow the water department to install valves at some mains in the city in the event of a break and make it easier to shut them off.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
