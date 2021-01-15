DANVILLE — A Danville man found himself in jail Thursday night after an officer came upon an armed robbery.
The suspect, Lamar Robinson, 28, of Danville, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
At around 8:30 p.m., a Danville Police officer was on patrol when he was waved down by a female employee of the Sunshine Liquor Store in the 2000 block of E. Main St.
The employee informed the officer that there was a man armed with a knife who was inside robbing the store. The officer approached the store and observed a male employee exit and attempt to close the front door. The suspect who was still inside, then pushed the door open and exited the store armed with a knife in his hand.
The officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife and a foot pursuit began as the suspect attempted to flee.
The officer and other responding officers were able to catch up to the suspect a short distance away and he was taken into custody. It was later learned that during the robbery the suspect had stabbed the male employee in the hip before taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and attempting to flee.
The employee was evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene after being treated for his non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported for this incident.
Robinson is also currently on IDOC parole for a 2012 conviction for an armed robbery that occurred in Cook County.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.