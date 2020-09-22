DANVILLE — Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department investigators have arrested a second individual in connection to the human remains located in rural Indianola.
Deputies arrested Melinda Warfel, 35, of Paris, Tuesday, at a residence in Ridge Farm, according to Capt. Mike Hartshorn.
On April 10, 2020, people doing work on a rural property outside Indianola discovered what were believed to be human remains. Investigators were able to identify the remains as 30-year-old Anthony R. Rauch of Paris.
A warrant had been issued for Warfel’s arrest charging her with first-degree murder. Warfel and Dillon J. Steele, 24, of Paris, are both being held in the Vermilion County Jail.
On Sept. 3, 2020, Steele was taken into custody at a residence in Tilton for first-degree murder.
