DANVILLE — An 18-year-old Danville man is awaiting arraignment on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Andre T. Parchman was taken into custody at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Building.
Parchman was arrested in a shooting investigation from Nov. 24, 2021, where an 18-year-old victim was shot. During the follow-up investigation it was learned that the victim was targeted for a robbery and during that encounter he was shot.
Parchman was identified as a suspect in this incident and he became aware that Danville Police were looking for him and turned himself in to detectives at the PSB.
The victim remains in an area hospital in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
