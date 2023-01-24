DANVILLE — VA Illiana Health Care System is teaming up with central Illinois stakeholders serving people experiencing homelessness.
The organizations will participate in the January 2023 Point-in-Time Count of Homeless Persons, a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.
VA is a federal partner of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and participates in the count to help obtain the most accurate picture of homelessness in the community. Compiling an accurate census of people experiencing homelessness during the Point-In-Time count ensures local communities receive appropriate federal funding and helps VA tailor services to maximize impact.
“At VA, we are committed to serving veterans and working to eliminate veteran homelessness in our communities,” said Jolene Watson, VA Illiana Homeless Program Coordinator. “Participating in the Point-In-Time count is a chance to expand our reach and put our resources to work toward decreasing homelessness amongst all populations. Working to reduce homelessness in our communities requires a united front amongst stakeholders. VA is proud to be part of that effort.”
During each Point-In-Time count, trained volunteers are assigned mapped areas where a known homeless population resides. Volunteers then canvas these areas while conducting outreach work to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources.
“While working to arrive at an accurate count, we are also working to engage the population of people experiencing homelessness, which is sensitive and unique,” Watson said. “This is a way to meet people where they are to ultimately work toward reducing the amount of homelessness in our community.”
VA Illiana will participate in Point-In-Time counts in the following communities:
- Peoria, evening of Jan. 24
- Bloomington, evening of Jan. 26
- Champaign, evening of Jan. 26
- Danville, morning of Jan. 26
- Springfield, morning of Jan. 30
VA Illiana Health Care System provides services at six locations serving a 34-county area of central Illinois and west-central Indiana. Locations include the Danville VA Medical Center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Bloomington, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield, Ill.
The VA Illiana Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. It's an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
