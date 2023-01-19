HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce met with Valarie Hinkle, Sue Comstock, Vanessa From, Beth Knecht, Abby Eberly, Katina Opgenorth, Diane Theesfeld present at the meeting.
The Agenda, minutes and treasurer’s report were approved, followed by the meeting coming to order.
The Magical Express held in November had 470 people in attendance. Plans will be made for next year.
Chamber of Commerce and Vermilion Advantage held a ribbon cutting at Boxcar Books and Vinyl with several members of the Chamber of Commerce present.
The Downtown Motel plumbing inspection was completed. It is now waiting on the finishing of the business and expected to open in the near future.
M K Vape and Tobacco was opened by McDonald’s recently, and officials say it is doing well.
Election of officers are remaining the same for the present. However, Hinkle will be retiring this summer and her position will need a replacement. Brandi Totheroh’s position will also need replaced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.