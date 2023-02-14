DANVILLE — A new pizzeria is planned for downtown Danville.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night will consider approving a Downtown Tax Increment Financing District redevelopment agreement between the city and My Town Pizzeria LLC.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
The pizzeria is proposed to locate in the former Danville Downtown Event Center, 38 N. Vermilion St.
Under the agreement, the city would reimburse redevelopment project costs up to $30,000. If the developer’s eligible redevelopment project costs are less than $115,000, then the amount of eligible project costs shall be equal to 26 percent of the amount of city-approved eligible redevelopment project cots.
The developer is Trent Sherfield, football player with the Miami Dolphins and a Danville native, who regularly gives back to the community with football camps and other community events.
Sherfield said he didn’t want to get into details so early in the planning stages. They have to do some demo and other work.
“It is coming,” Sherfield said.
The pizzeria is planned to be a dine-in and carry-out and/or delivery restaurant with pizzas and other food items and beverages.
The Public Works Committee also will act on approving a Midtown TIF Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application for 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St. for Heartland Properties improvements.
The committee also is to discuss awarding a contract for Garfield Pool and Park improvements (the bid opening is Feb. 15) and approving a professional services agreement for construction phase services and upgrade of associated electric utilities.
In other business, the committee will consider approving:
- An agreement for downtown revitalization Phase 1 engineering services.
- Purchasing field lighting upgrades at Danville Stadium.
- Appropriating $4 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds for street maintenance in 2023 and additional MFT funds due to increased English/Jackson intersection costs. The final invoice to be paid on the intersection is $82,727.
- Purchasing real estate at 923, 928 and 930 Robinson Street and 928 and 938 N. Gilbert St. in connection with the Kirchner Building Center move to Gilbert and Fairchild streets at the former Goodwill site for West Williams Street improvements.
- Authorizing a budget amendment for fiscal year 2022-2023 for parks and public property due to $105,000 in increased electricity costs. Funds would
- come from general reserves.
- Amending city code Chapter 50 prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas to add an area at Carle at the Riverfront.
