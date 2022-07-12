Due to uncooperative weather over the weekend, many of the balloon-related events were canceled during the Balloons Over Vermilion event this year.
Two pilots from Champaign County said it is better to be safe than sorry, especially while flying a hot air balloon.
Dave and Kathy Reineke have been married for about 48 years, and one thing they love to do as a couple is pilot hot air balloons.
They have traveled to Vermilion Regional Airport each year since the annual Balloons Over Vermilion event began in 2016.
“This is a great event,” Kathy said. “It’s a well-run event (and) it’s a lot of fun.”
Dave said flying in Vermilion County is often more interesting than flying closer to home.
“You’ve got (Lake Vermilion) and more big backyards to land in,” he said. “We’re just wall-to-wall crops in Champaign County.”
The couple has been piloting for most of their marriage.
“A lot of people can look at a balloon and go, ‘Oh, that’s real pretty,’ and then go about their normal business,” Dave said. “And then a few of us crazies have to do it.”
“He was one of the ones that had to do it,” Kathy said.
Afraid of heights, Kathy had expressed her feelings to Dave about not wanting to go for a balloon ride when he first started piloting 41 years ago. She had decided she would be part of the liftoff and landing crew instead.
“I said, ‘You’re never going to get me in that little basket,’ but I eventually did,” Kathy said. “I went for a ride and so I figured if he’s going to do this, I might as well learn to fly, too.” She has been flying for about 39 years now.
Dave said the couple was lucky enough to live near an area club in Champaign, so they got involved, learned more about the ins and outs of piloting hot air balloons and eventually hired someone to train them beyond that.
Years later, they both said it is a fun sport for them and their family. The couple gets invited to different festivals similar to Balloons Over Vermilion, only they are all over the world in places like Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan and more. Dave said they have traveled most of Europe with their balloons.
One thing they always make top priority, though, is safety, so when weather is less than favorable for flying, they don’t take any chances.
“When you go to an event you always want to have fun and perform, but if we wouldn’t do it at home then we shouldn’t be doing it here,” Dave said after the “Splash-n-Dash” event was canceled Thursday night.
They often tell others they would rather be wishing they were in the air when they’re on the ground because it is much safer than the other way around.
