The Vermilion County Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats that need loving homes. Visit the shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road or call 431-2660. From top left: Chief is a five year old male shep mix. He love people and love to go for long walks. I am a little scared behind my cage dog. So take me for a walk and you will fall in love with me. Voodoo is one year old male lab mix. He love to play and have fun in the sun. Tank is a two year old male mastiff mix. He is a very sweet boy. From bottom left: Kane is a two year old male American staff mix. He is a big sweetheart. Yazz is a three year old male American staff mix. He is a big lover. Nova is a four year old male American staff mix. He loves to go for walks.
Pets of the week
