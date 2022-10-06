Finn, a five-month-old black and white border collie who shares the same birthday as owner Lauren Fulton of Potomac was blessed by Fr. Deusdedit Byomuhangi on Tuesday at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. The pet blessing marked the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. OSF HealthCare is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. St. Francis of Assisi is associated with animals and the environment. The Feast of St. Francis commemorates the man’s life, and it is a popular day to bless pets. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center's comfort dog Aunt Bea also visited the hospital on Tuesday eliciting smiles, waves and people petting the Goldendoodle. "She's always ready to love," said Kristin Kinney with Sunset. OSF Sacred Heart this week is accepting donations for the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. The shelter’s greatest needs are laundry soap, bleach, paper towels, non-clumping kitty litter, tissues, wet cat food in a can, dog food and towels. Donations can be dropped off in the hospital lobby.
Doug and Karen Appleby of Danville had three pets blessed — poodles Cali and Franny May and pug mix Rosie.
Also blessed, on left, was Michelle Bissell's Teavana, an American staffordshire terrier.
OSF officials, pets and their owners at Tuesday's pet blessing.
