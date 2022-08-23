DANVILLE — Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of Time magazine's first edition cover that honored former U.S. Speaker of the House Joseph G. Cannon.
The local Joe Cannon Vermilion Committee plans to commemorate the milestone, and also hopes to unveil the newly renamed Vermilion County Administration Building as the Joseph G. Cannon Vermilion County Administration Building in honor of Cannon's legacy.
Less than a week after a time capsule was opened following the demolition of Cannon Elementary School, state Rep. Mike Marron, Vermilion County officials and Joe Cannon Vermilion Committee members hosted a press conference Tuesday morning announcing the local committee drive to honor Cannon by naming the county administration building, 201 N. Vermilion St., after Cannon.
The committee will host an event on March 4, 2023, in recognition of Time magazine’s 100th anniversary of its first edition cover honoring Cannon.
Marron said "Uncle Joe" Cannon was one of the most powerful, influential and longest-serving speakers of the U.S. House of Representatives in the history of the United States.
"And he is undoubtedly the most significant historical figure to come from the city of Danville, Illinois," Marron said.
"Being the home of speaker Cannon is a source of pride for Danville and Vermilion County, and it's something we need to celebrate," he added.
Marron said speaker Cannon was responsible for bringing the federal court to Danville in 1911. He brought the VA hospital to Danville and became the second-longest serving Republican congressman in history. He mastered parliamentary control of the U.S. House and clashed publicly with then President Teddy Roosevelt. He also had the Cannon House Office Building named for him in Washington, D.C.
Maron said the local Joe Cannon Vermilion Committee was formed to plan a celebration in Cannon's honor next March, commemorating his appearance on the cover of the first Time magazine.
The committee includes Becky and Alan Woodrum who are involved with the Lamon House and local historic preservation, Sue Richter with the Vermilion County Museum, Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan who will oversee fundraising by the committee, County Board Member Steve Miller who started the petition drive to get 500 signatures needed to change the building's name, Vermilion Advantage's Tim Dudley, local historian and retired attorney Tim Smith, local historian and Danville Township Clerk Larry Weatherford and Dr. Carl Bridges with Danville Area Community College.
The committee is open to anyone who is enthusiastic about Cannon, Vermilion County history and wants to be part of the community celebration.
Marron said they'll be celebrating a monumental day in the history of Vermilion County and Danville.
The committee hopes the highlight of the March 4 event will be a ceremony naming the Vermilion County Administration Building the Joseph G. Cannon Vermilion County Administration Building.
Petitions with 500 signatures will be presented to the county board for consideration of approval of the renaming request. Marron said they have County Board Chairman Larry Baughn's support.
A website to help with the petition effort has been started called joecannonvermilion.com. People can sign an electronic petition on the website.
In addition to the building naming ceremony next year, the committee is working with the Vermilion County Museum on educational exhibits on Cannon that will be on display.
Educational workbooks about Cannon also will be distributed to local schools.
"Joseph G. Cannon was a larger-than-life figure that led to enormous impact on our nation's history, the history of the United States, and we were honored to have him claim Danville, Illinois his home," Marron said. "He had quite a legacy."
Smith said Cannon reflected on his historical legacy by commenting in 1922, "100 years from now, people will say 'it does appear that there was a man from Illinois by the name of Cannon, but I don't know much about him.'"
The Vermilion County Board has the opportunity to refresh the memory of its constituents as to who Cannon was by naming the county administration building in his honor. It also would be fitting that the building is in Danville because of Cannon's efforts, Smith said.
Smith added that Cannon became one of three principal leaders in Congress, and the national press liked to give the leaders names. They thought Cannon looked like Uncle Sam and started referring to him as Uncle Joe Cannon in newspapers.
Duncan said, "Joe Cannon chose Danville and Vermilion County to be his home, and he brought an unmatched passion for the people of this community that lives on today through the many buildings and organizations he was an instrumental part of creating or supporting. Often with the passing of time and the generations, we tend to forget the amazing stories and people whose contributions are so valuable to us yet today. I am excited to be a part of this group who is committed to ensuring that the next generation of Vermilion County knows and is also inspired by the countless hours and dedication of one such person to the area he called home.”
Cannon moved to Danville in 1876. He died in his home, 418 N. Vermilion St., in 1926 at age 90, and he is buried in Spring Hill Cemetery. Just across the street from the county administration building and Fischer Theatre is a Walldogs mural of Cannon and his March 3, 1923 Time magazine cover.
Cannon served 46 years as a congressman for Vermilion County from 1872 to 1923. He was Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1903 to 1911.
During his tenure in Congress, he founded the Soldiers Home on East Main Street in Danville which was later renamed the Veteran's Administration Hospital.
Cannon also brought the Federal Courts to Danville and the former Federal Courthouse which opened in 1911 in conjunction with a new post office for Danville. Today, the building serves as home for many county administration offices.
The first congressional office building constructed in Washington, D.C. next to the Capitol was named the Cannon Office Building in Cannon's honor.
The committee also is looking for someone who has a copy of the first Time magazine with Cannon on it.
Another of Marron's and state Sen. Scott Bennett's (D-Champaign) efforts passed last year to designate a portion of Illinois Route 1 in Danville, as Speaker Joe Cannon Memorial Highway.
Marron said they hope to have an Illinois Department of Transportation naming ceremony next year, too.
