DANVILLE — A late afternoon traffic crash on Monday on East Main Street, between Hazel and Vermilion streets in Danville, claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the pedestrian as Jeffrey W. Gore, a 58-year-old Westville man.
Gore was crossing in the middle of the block southbound when he was struck and killed, according to McFadden.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
