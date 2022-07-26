DANVILLE — A late afternoon traffic crash on Monday on East Main Street, between Hazel and Vermilion streets in Danville, claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the pedestrian as Jeffrey W. Gore, a 58-year-old Westville man.

Gore was crossing in the middle of the block southbound when he was struck and killed, according to McFadden.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday. 

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Tags

Trending Video