A 65-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Vermilion Street Tuesday night.
Deputy Chief Terry McCord said Danville Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street in front of the Meijer gas station around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived to find the man lying on the roadway with injuries obtained from being struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on North Vermilion Street. A witness told police the man was attempting to cross North Vermilion Street when the incident occurred.
The male was transported to a local hospital due to his injuries where he was reported to be in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
McCord said no citations were issued and the crash remains under investigation by the Danville Police Department.
