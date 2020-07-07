DANVILLE — A young man was killed while walking westbound on U.S. Route 150 on Saturday, Illinois State Police said Tuesday.
Tyler L. Rodriguez, 26, of Georgetown was walking on Route 150, less than a mile west of Henning Road, at 2:03 a.m. Saturday when an unknown silver sedan passenger car struck him and fled the scene. Rodriguez died due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
No further information will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact state police at (217) 278-5004 or email: ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
Callers can remain anonymous.
