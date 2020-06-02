DANVILLE — After Sunday afternoon’s peaceful protest march in Danville demanding justice for those affected by police brutality, organizers and participants said the public has to keep the movement going forward and asked: What are you going to do next?
About 500 people of all ages, genders and races marched peacefully in the Black Lives Matter: March for Justice from Vermilion and Fairchild streets to the Public Safety Building.
There have been protests nationwide since George Floyd died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis.
The march in Danville was started by local residents, and was led by the Danville Police Department, which also had a vehicle at the back of the marchers.
Organizers emphasized this would be a non-violent protest.
“This means a lot to us,” Minister Aaron Forman said about all who attended the march.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced on social media prior to the march that “while I’m thankful that under our current leadership we don’t have issues of police brutality against black folks (or anyone) in Danville, it is a problem in our nation, one that especially haunts and disgusts me as a biracial/black man. Therefore I will walk with the marchers today to display a spirit of unity and to help keep a sense of calm and peace.”
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates also issued a statement on social media which included, “To my community of Danville, we have been through many challenges over the years, but we are unique to the fact that we come together during crisis.
“We are not divided by who we are, what we look like, where we work or play, or what our personal beliefs may be. We come together. We have stood together, mourned our losses together and often prayed together. We will not let this destroy what we have built and continue to improve together. We will not neglect, betray or violate your trust.”
Officers with the Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department were posted throughout the city Sunday because officials didn’t want to see violent protests that have happened in other cities.
The marchers heard from speakers at the start and end of the march.
Chants included “This is our city,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “This is what Democracy looks like.”
Carina Bernal and Elizabeth Sanchez, both of Danville, were among the marchers with signs.
“We’re very proud today,” Sanchez said about the peaceful march.
“We’re showing our support,” added Bernal.
Organizers, including Mary Catherine Roberson, said the gathering means nothing if the public isn’t willing to be bold and take action.
Speaker Chris Hightower told the marchers to “take this spirit with you.”
He said when speaking with children and others about racial injustice, to leave them accountable.
“It’s taken a lifetime to get here,” Williams said, getting emotional.
He said action must be seen in workplaces and other areas to take the next steps.
“Let’s go be the change we all want to see,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.