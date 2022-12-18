Danville Lions Club announced that Cooper Wilson of Schlarman Academy has been chosen as the winner of the annual Danville Lions Peace Poster contest and was awarded with a check for $100 from Danville Lions Club President Dr. Brad Cooper, and Bill Wallpe, Mary Wicoff and Jeanne Mulvaney at Schlarman Academy.
The award was presented in Michele Winn’s sixth grade classroom, whose students had all participated in the contest along with Cooper. Cooper is the daughter of Sarah and Ryan Wilson.
Danville Lions Club members appreciate that Schlarman Academy students have participated for three years in the annual contest, even through years of COVID-19.
This year, Lions Club was pleased that Trinity Lutheran School submitted posters from students ages 11-13 who illustrated their ideas of the theme “Lead with Compassion.” Trinity Lutheran was given a certificate recognizing their efforts and participation.
The theme for the annual Peace Poster contest varies each year, engaging students to express their ideas in pictures. This is one of the ways Danville Lions serves young people of our community, seeking their ideas about peace.
In addition, Danville Lions Club conducts annual vision screening where children from as early as pre-school age are screened for vision and/or eyeglasses needs. In December, Christmas meals are delivered to families and children to provide for their holiday and other food needs.
Danville Lions Club embraces the International Lions Club organization motto of: “We Serve.” Through these services and others, Danville Lions Club invites members of our community to join us in serving our community.
For information and membership contact:
Danville Lions Club
P.O. Box 1396
Danville, IL 61834
Past District Governor Bill Wallpe – 217-474-9210
Thank you and Happy Holidays to all!
