DANVILLE — After 40 years of dedication to serving the Lord throughout various congregations, Randy Robinson, Lead Pastor of St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, is retiring.
Prior to retirement, he will offer his last sermon at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25 at St. James' sanctuary.
Pastor Robinson was ordained a minister in 1983, a graduate of Oral Roberts University and O.R.U. School of Theology. His church homes have ranged from 40 to 800 members, and he has also served as district superintendent.
Randy has dedicated his last 12 years as spiritual leader of St. James UMC as lead pastor, friend, confidant and much more.
Dr. Ron Serfoss, a church council member remarks, “He was the right person, at the right time, instantly breathing fresh air into the current and new Christian way of life in our church.”
Pastor Robinson and Pastor Justin Snider, the associate pastor at that time, instantly connected with the congregation by establishing small group meetings in the homes of church members for feedback to develop rapport, and determine the needs, growth, and perception of the church.
Two priorities immediately resounded – building accessibility and growth throughout the congregation to ensure future generations.
The St. James building, an architectural icon, was anything but accessible from the outside or inside throughout. That led to several vision teams meetings, partnering with architects and consultants, several revisions, a major and highly successful capital development campaign, and finally, a major renovation project.
Now St. James’ exterior features a beautifully blended combination of ageless church home with a warm and welcoming accessible for all entrance on the north facade, an elevator for access throughout, and the beautiful Wesley Commons area for meetings, fellowship, food pantry staging and much more featuring the preserved mantle from its previous home.
Just as the physical structure of the St. James church home has evolved over the years, spiritual style and philosophy have adapted and expanded as well.
A contemporary service has been added through the guidance of the associate ministers that have served with Pastor Robinson, including Justin Snyder, Greg Boylan, and James Fielder, who now lead their own congregations. It allows people to connect with God in a worship experience where they are the most comfortable.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, St. James radio, streaming online, and Facebook broadcasts maintained the connection and expanded access to worship services.
St. James UMC continues to host several fellowship and community events focusing on youth opportunities.
“Randy, through his sermons, has this wonderful, understandable way of explaining the readings and translating them to where everyone can feel a connection,” shared Serfoss.
“The United Methodist Church has experienced much controversy in recent years,” he continued, “Pastor Robinson has guided us through relatable and noncontroversial ways of understanding and continuing its mantra where everyone is welcome with open hearts, open minds and open doors.”
Pastor Randy and his wife, Laura, have purchased a home here in Danville and are looking forward to their retirement years, spending time with their daughters, Rachel and Sarah, and their families.
Pastor Don Jackson will take the reins as lead pastor at St. James UMC on July 1. He and his wife, Cynthia, are looking forward to calling Danville home.
“I have much confidence that the people of St. James United Methodist Church are being left in good hands,” stated Pastor Robinson.
St. James UMC would like to invite everyone to an open house in honor of Reverend Randall Robinson's Retirement from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the St. James Wesley Commons, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
