You may have seen these yard displays in your neighborhood or driving around Vermilion County communities.
They’re a front yard full of bright pink flamingos, or other displays such as for a birthday or graduation, colorful balloons and personalized signs to honk to recognize a birthday or other event.
“You’ve been flocked” refers to some of these lawn greetings that have been popular nationwide.
Locally, Scott and Michele Winn of Danville started their Party Yard business a couple years ago.
With COVID-19 and the stay at home order, business has boomed, Michele said.
The Winns like to get involved in different businesses, such as downtown’s Java Hut in the past. Scott is an entrepreneur, Michele said.
In the summer of 2018, Scott saw others doing yard displays and he “thought it’d be a fun thing,” Michele said about it involving her family which includes three children.
There are other people who do this and franchises.
“With a little seed money, we bought the sets,” she said. “We’ve done them here and there, but since the stay at home, the business has just exploded.”
Due to the increased public requests, the Winns bought more sets of yard decorations.
“We do at least two a day,” she said about the increase most recently in business.
This weekend, they have three set ups each day.
They have at least one a day all the way through the end of May.
Michele said they started out with the flamingos and birthday sets. Last spring they added graduation sets.
Birthdays are the most requested sets, she said.
This week, they’ve had displays requested for Teacher Appreciation Week. They also have had set ups for nurses and other health care professionals and essential workers in this pandemic, and have been booked for a while for this weekend’s Mother’s Day.
The number of items set up in a yard varies, but can be around 40.
They can mix in flamingoes and other die cut corrugated plastic pieces such as cutouts of presents, cupcakes and hearts.
They also add pinwheels and balloons, with the balloons staying with the person.
“It’s really fun and it adds a lot of color,” she said.
Michele said they can do about any type of set up.
The business is a family affair with the Winn’s three children, Jackson, 20, Madaline, 18, and Benjamin, 15.
“(Benjamin) mainly puts everything out,” Michele said.
The yard decorations are set up starting from about 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and taken down around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day. The Winns can work with customers.
Michele said with the popularity of drive by birthday parades lately, “we keep them up at their request.” It’s all no contact, she added about set up.
To bring the sets to yards, the Winns may have to take multiple vehicles and leave early in the morning to travel such as to Oakwood, Georgetown and Rossville where they recently had three different yards to decorate.
With people stepping up in communities to honor high school seniors, the Winns have helped with those yard decorations.
In Danville, the cost for a Party Yard is $49. The Winns have a Facebook page for more information. Their slogan is “Celebrate with a yard, not a card.”
Smiles, laughs, people driving by and honking all day and thank-yous are among the feedback from customers and those who have been surprised waking up with the yard decorations.
Michele said they hear from people that the Party Yard made their day.
“It’s just fun. We did it to make people happy. I think we’re accomplishing that,” Michele said.
