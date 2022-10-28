The city of Danville announced IDOT will be performing bridge repairs on the I-74 eastbound lanes over Lynch Road.
IDOT Day Labor forces will start Monday, Oct. 31. They anticipate being done by Nov. 4, weather permitting.
To complete this work they will need to close northbound Lynch Road under the bridge as well as closing the I-74 eastbound to Lynch Road off-ramp.
IDOT will have a signed detour to Indiana 63 then detour back west to the Lynch Road off-ramp opposite of the I-74 eastbound closed ramp.
Only I-74 eastbound to Lynch is planned for closure. All other ramps will remain open.
