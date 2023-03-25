FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a portion of Indiana 341 will close on or after Tuesday, April 4 for culvert replacement work, near Mellott.
Indiana 341 will be closed between Church Street and County Road East 300 North. It’s expected to reopen after mid-August, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Indiana 55 to Indiana 25 to U.S. 136.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for $1.5 million.
It also includes a new bridge construction project on Indiana 234, approximately 3.69 miles west of U.S. 41, along with culvert work on U.S. 136, approximately 1.84 miles west of U.S. 41.
The entire contract is expected to be completed after mid-August, weather permitting.
