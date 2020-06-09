DANVILLE — After being cooped up for the winter and most of the spring, local residents are ready to enjoy some outdoor activities.
The Danville area has many parks to enjoy — but park personnel are reminding people to follow the rules, which are posted at the entrance to every park.
“We’ve got some wonderful parks,” said Steve Lane, superintendent of parks and public property for the city of Danville. “We hope people enjoy them and respect them and pick up after themselves, and park where they’re supposed to park.”
Some weeks, park personnel show up to work on Monday mornings and find a big job ahead of them — picking up trash and food left behind.
This past weekend, people left behind uneaten food, a bag of charcoal, lighter fluid, condiments, two grills and other trash in the main pavilion in Winter Park. The Danville Area Soccer Association owns the three pavilions next to the soccer fields, and the city helps take care of them.
While grilling is allowed (on a legitimate grill), Lane said people are supposed to take the grills home with them.
“I can’t tell you how many grills have been left behind,” Lane said. People apparently don’t want to put a hot grill into their car.
“Take your grill home when done,” he said, and don’t dump the coals on the park grounds.
No grills are allowed within the AMBUCS playground at Winter.
While the park staff is busy with projects around the city, neighborhood associations and individuals have been good about helping clean up the parks, he said. Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association, for example, keeps that park tidy.
“They do a great job. They’re a big help,” he said.
Members of service groups, such as Peer Court, are good about volunteering, but some groups are inactive at this time due to the pandemic.
One of Lane’s pet peeves is when people drive onto the park grass. People want to drive up to the pavilions to drop off items for a picnic, he said, but there’s plenty of parking in the paved lots.
When the ground is soft, the vehicles leave ruts behind.
Other rules include dogs need to be on leashes, and no alcohol is allowed in the parks.
According to its website, the city oversees seven pocket parks (such as Temple Plaza), seven neighborhood parks and eight community parks.
